Russia launched Thursday its first humanoid robot astronaut to the International Space Station in a critical test flight before crews being riding an upgraded booster in 2020.

The launch took place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 3.38 am GMT, the Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency said.