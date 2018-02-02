Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Friday paid tribute to fallen soldiers on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, which, ranked one of the bloodiest campaigns in the history of warfare, helped change the course of World War II in favor of the Allied Forces.
In five months between 1942-3 a Nazi military onslaught on the city of Stalingrad _ now known as Volgograd, southern Russia _ was counter-attacked by the Soviet Red Army, who encircled the Axis Forces just as winter set in, cutting off supply lines and leaving many Nazi soldier to die of starvation and hypothermia, slowly putting an end to a bloody urban battle in which some two million soldiers died, over one million from USSR ranks alone.