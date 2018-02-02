Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in the city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), Russia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in the city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), Russia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in the city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), Russia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov (C) and communist supporters gathering before ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad, Russia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in the city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), Russia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Friday paid tribute to fallen soldiers on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, which, ranked one of the bloodiest campaigns in the history of warfare, helped change the course of World War II in favor of the Allied Forces.

In five months between 1942-3 a Nazi military onslaught on the city of Stalingrad _ now known as Volgograd, southern Russia _ was counter-attacked by the Soviet Red Army, who encircled the Axis Forces just as winter set in, cutting off supply lines and leaving many Nazi soldier to die of starvation and hypothermia, slowly putting an end to a bloody urban battle in which some two million soldiers died, over one million from USSR ranks alone.