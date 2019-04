Austrian actor and former US Govenor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and French oceanographic explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau (R) pose during the photocall for 'Wonders of the sea 3D' at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A Greenpeace handout photo of the so-called whale jail in Nakhodka, Primorsky, Russia.EFE/Greenpeace

Nearly 100 animals that have been held in dreadful conditions in a "whale jail" in eastern Russia will be released into the wild, authorities told reporters on Monday.

The decision came after mediation talks with French marine expert Jean-Michel Cousteau and international scientists.