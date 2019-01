People walk on the street covered with snow during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People walk at the Red Square covered with snow during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People walk on the street covered with snow during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A municipal worker walks at the Red Square covered with snow during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Saint Basil's Cathedral and Spaskaya Tower seen peeping over snowdrifts on Red Square during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The capital of Russia on Saturday awoke under a massive blanket of white after one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent decades that has forced authorities to declare an orange alert, as documented by an epa-efe reporter in the city.

Moscow's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, warned citizens that the coming days would be trying and said that resources to counter the meteorological phenomenon would be ramped up.