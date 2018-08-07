Hundreds of mourners gathered Tuesday for the funerals of three Russian journalists who were recently killed alongside in an ambush in the Central African Republic while investigating the activities of a private military company.
Orkan Dzhemal's casket, draped in a traditional Islamic burial sheet, was carried to Moscow Cathedral Mosque in the capital, while, in separate ceremonies at different Moscow mortuaries, dozens of others arrived for the funerals of Kirill Radchenko and filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev.