People mourn during a funeral ceremony for Alexander Rastorguyev at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People hold a portraits of late Russian journalist Alexander Rastorguyev during a funeral ceremony for him at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People carry a coffin with the body of late Russian journalist Orkhan Dzhemal during a funeral ceremony for him outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Hundreds of mourners gathered Tuesday for the funerals of three Russian journalists who were recently killed alongside in an ambush in the Central African Republic while investigating the activities of a private military company.

Orkan Dzhemal's casket, draped in a traditional Islamic burial sheet, was carried to Moscow Cathedral Mosque in the capital, while, in separate ceremonies at different Moscow mortuaries, dozens of others arrived for the funerals of Kirill Radchenko and filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev.