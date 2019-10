Russian state mining company Alrosa provided this photo of a unique diamond-within-a-diamond stone unearthed from a mine in Siberia. EFE-EPA/Alrosa/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A diamond containing another, free-moving gem inside unearthed from a mine in Siberia is the first stone of its kind in recorded history, Russian state mining company Alrosa PJSC said Friday.

The diamond may be more than 800 million years old, Alrosa said in a statement.