A member of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' arrives for a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet victory monument in Dresden, Germany, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' attend a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet victory monument in Dresden, Germany, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' attend a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet victory monument in Dresden, Germany, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' attend a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet victory monument in Dresden, Germany, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of the Night Wolves, a Russian motorcycle club that traveled from Moscow, laid wreaths in the German city of Dresden on Tuesday in memory of fallen Soviet soldiers in World War II, as witnessed by an epa-efe reporter.

An act of remembrance was held at the city's Victory Monument, during which time members of the club placed flowers and knelt on the ground in a show of respect.