Cadets of the Russian Nakhimov Naval Academy are blessed by a priest as they attend a ceremony at the start of the school year known as 'Day of Knowledge' in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Cadets at a Russian naval academy took part in a ceremony on Saturday to mark the beginning of the new academic year as per a tradition that is known as the Day of Knowledge, which is celebrated across much of the former Soviet bloc.

As is customary, first-year cadets arrived at the Nakhimov Naval Academy in St. Petersburg bearing flowers as gifts for their instructors.