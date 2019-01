Russian rescue assists a woman to take a dip in the icy water of a pond during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian Orthodox believer takes a dip in the ice cold water of a pond during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, late Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the water of a pond during the celebrations of the Epiphany Orthodox holiday, in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, late Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Russian Orthodox believer takes a dip in the ice cold water of a pond during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Members of the Russian Orthodox church braved frigid temperatures to immerse themselves in gelid rivers and lakes across the country as the faithful celebrated the baptism of Jesus Christ, one of the most important religious festivities in Russia.

Although temperatures fluctuated between varying degrees below zero, hardy church-goers plunged themselves three times, as the ritual directs, into frozen waters blessed by priests on the day of the Epiphany.