Russian climber Pavel Gogulan (L), widely known as the "Russian Spiderman," climbs a building without any climbing aids or protection in Medellin, Colombia, 10 September 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Russian climber Pavel Gogulan (L), widely known as the "Russian Spiderman," chats with two unidentified people before climbing a building without any climbing aids or protection in Medellin, Colombia, 10 September 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Climber Pavel Gogulan, known as the "Russian Spiderman," on Monday scaled the outside of a 12-story building in Medellin, Colombia, after which he was arrested for undertaking the climb without any protective measures and with dozens of people looking on.

Gogulan, 25, took 10 minutes to make the ascent, which he had planned for a week. It was the second climb he has made in the Colombian city.