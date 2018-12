Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva (C) shouts as she is detained during a forbidden 'Dissenters' March' in Moscow, Russia on Jan. 31, 2010. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva visits Bellevue Castle for talks with German President Joachim Gauck in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2016. EPA-EFE/BERND VON JUTRCZENKA

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a memorial ceremony for Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva at the Moscow Journalist House in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People attend a memorial ceremony for Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva at the Moscow Journalist House in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a memorial ceremony for Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva at the Moscow Journalist House in Moscow, Russia, Dec.11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russians mourned the death of a legendary human rights activist and founding member of one of the first Russian human rights groups on Tuesday at a memorial ceremony in the Russian capital.

Scores of Russian politicians and journalists bid farewell to human rights icon and one of the last Soviet-era dissidents Lyudmila Alexeyeva, who died on Saturday at the age of 91.