People walk near huge light sculptures of polar bears installed as part of decorations for the New Year and Christmas holidays in a Moscow district, Russia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Moscow authorities have transformed the city into an illuminated wonderland with spectacular light installations and decorations for the festive season and New Year celebrations, as documented by epa-efe photojournalist.

The Russian capital was decorated with vast light sculptures of polar bears, some 4,000 decorative designs and at least 25 glittering Christmas trees that have been dotted around the city in an impressive festive display.