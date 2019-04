Teopista Bagwaneza during an interview with EFE in Kigali, Rwanda. EFE/GEORGE KALISA

A file picture dated 05 April 2004 showing a sculpture of Jesus from a rosery stand among the many skulls on display at Ntarama Catholic Church, a memorial for the 1994 genocide, outside Kigali, Rwanda, where over 5,000 people perished on 15 April 1994. EPA FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

Teopista Bagwaneza was among a group of schoolgirls and adults whose lives were saved thanks to the work of a nun during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Bagwaneza, now 50, had been a matron at Rwamagana School of Nursing and Midwifery when the genocide against the Tutsi began.