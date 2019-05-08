Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds (L) and his wife Blake Lively (R) attend the US premiere of the film 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' in New York, New York, USA, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFEFILE/PETER FOLEY

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds said the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film he has lent his voice, facial and physical expressions to uses such cutting edge technology that it would not have been possible to make the movie five years ago.

The much-anticipated CGI spectacle directed by Rob Letterman tells the story of Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) who comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu with a flair for detective work and decides to embark on an adventure with the fluffy yellow rodent-like creature to find his missing father.