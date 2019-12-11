A photo provided Wednesday by Netflix of Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds prior to an interview he gave to Efe during the Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Netflix

After portraying the charismatic Marvel Comics anti-hero Deadpool in a pair of films, Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds immersed himself last year in what he calls the chaotic universe of director Michael Bay for the vigilante action-thriller "6 Underground," which is scheduled to be released on Friday by Netflix.

"It was a wild ride. It was an incredible experience. I wouldn't trade any of it for anything. But it was harrowing. I mean Michael is chaos. He's skin-covered chaos," Reynolds said in an interview with Efe in Sao Paulo, where the actor helped promote the film at the Comic Con Experience, a multi-genre entertainment convention.