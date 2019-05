Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Anan Suwannarat (C), who serves in the Brahmin ceremony as the Lord of the Harvest, scatters rice seeds during the Royal Plowing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Royal sacred white oxen are offered choices of foods and drinks to consult the oracles during the Royal Plowing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C) and Queen Suthida (R) are shown obeisance by the Lord of the Harvest (L) during the Royal Plowing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai collects scattered rice seeds, which they believe to bring good luck, health, wealth and happiness for the year ahead, during the Royal Plowing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Brahmin priests and sacred oxen during the Royal Plowing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

This year, Thailand will enjoy a bountiful rice harvest and enough rainfall, according to the presage of an ancient Hindu ritual with sacred oxen that prompts both enthusiastic fervor and irreverent skepticism among the populace.

The so-called Royal Plowing Ceremony, which is held every year before the crops are sown to predict their yield and the amount of rain, was headed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn – who was formally crowned last Saturday – and his consort, Queen Suthida.