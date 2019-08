Dancers perform in New York's Times Square on Thursday, Aug. 29, to promote the New York International Salsa Congress. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Salsa lovers from around the world descend on New York for festival

Some 10,000 salsa lovers from around the world will do their best to entice the Big Apple onto the dance floor at the New York International Salsa Congress.

The festival kicked off Thursday with a presentation on Times Square outside the hotel that is hosting the event, where colorfully clad salseros showed off their moves in front of a crowd of curious onlookers.