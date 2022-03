A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends Mass at the El Calvario church in San Salvador, El Salvador, on March 2, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A priest marks a cross with ashes on the forehead of a church attendee at the El Calvario church in San Salvador, El Salvador, on March 2, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The Catholic faithful in El Salvador on Wednesday began Lent with an ashes ritual that has been modified due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the change, the common practice was for the priest to mark a cross with ashes on the foreheads of the faithful but due to health restrictions imposed because of the pandemic the rite has been modified since last year and now Catholics sprinkle ashes on their own heads instead.