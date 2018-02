Teodora Vasquez gets out of car in San Salvador on Feb. 22, 2018, a week after El Salvador's Supreme Court commuted her prison sentence for an illegal abortion and ordered her reléase. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Teodora Vasquez speaks to EFE in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 22, 2018, a week after El Salvador's Supreme Court commuted her prison sentence for an illegal abortion and ordered her release. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

After spending nearly 11 years in a Salvadoran prison on an abortion conviction, Teodora Vasquez finally had her sentenced commuted and now dreams of liberating other women jailed under similar circumstances before they wither away behind bars, she told EFE.

"I'd like for that part of life to be permanently erased from my mind, but at the same time I don't because it reminds me of my struggle on behalf of (other imprisoned women)," Vasquez said, still emotional from her ordeal.