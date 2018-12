Activist Bianka Rodriguez, seen during an interview with EFE on Dec. 21, 2018, says that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community in El Salvador fears their cause will suffer a setback if the right wins the 2019 presidential elections. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community in El Salvador fears their cause will suffer a setback if the right wins the 2019 presidential elections, activist Bianka Rodriguez told EFE.

Rodriguez, executive director of the transgender group COMCAVIS-TRANS, said that the presidency, currently held by former guerrilla commander Salvador Sanchez Ceren, is the only branch of government that really tries to guarantee their rights.