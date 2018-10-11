A few days ahead of the canonization of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, the nuns of his former home, the Hospital of Divine Providence, await the formal announcement with a mixture of joy and trepidation, Sister Bernardita Castro told EFE.

The 90-year-old nun, who lives in the complex that includes the church where the prelate was murdered, has much to tell about Romero and, although she never met him in person, she has boundless admiration, respect and affection for the man known in his lifetime as "the voice of the voiceless."