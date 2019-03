Jorgelina Cerritos during an interview with EFE on Feb. 14, 2019. EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Jorgelina Cerritos during an interview with EFE on Feb. 14, 2019. EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Education is key to establishing true parity between the sexes within a Latin American society where employers perpetuate inequality, according to a prize-winning playwright from El Salvador.

Jorgelina Cerritos, the winner of the prestigious Latin American Casa de las Américas Prize for drama back in 2010, told EFE in an interview that women were stuck with a historic disadvantage as a result of societal structures that keep inequality alive.