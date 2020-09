The Salvadoran town of Santa Tecla has implemented an unusual method to promote social distancing among its citizens and avoid more COVID-19 infections.

Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, who identified himself as an "agent of change," told EFE on Tuesday that the project consists of volunteers each wearing a hula hoop made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and measuring approximately 2 meters in diameter. They walk through the areas with the greatest concentrations of people to separate them. EFE-EPA