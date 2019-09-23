Salvadoran trans activist Bianka Rodriguez, seen here in an interview with EFE on Sept. 23, 2019, said that her fight in defense of the LGBTI community, and in particular those who have been forcibly displaced from their countries of origin, has strengthened. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Salvadoran trans activist Bianka Rodriguez told EFE in an interview that her fight in defense of the LGBTI community, and in particular those who have been forcibly displaced from their countries of origin, has strengthened.

Rodriguez, 26, is the regional winner for the Americas of the 2019 Nansen Refugee Award from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in recognition of her work with lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and intersex people affected by forced displacement due to violence and other factors.