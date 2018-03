Salvadoran Maira Veronica Figueroa (C) hugs Teodora Vasquez after being released from the Ilopango Women's Prison, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ESCOBAR

Salvadoran Maira Veronica Figueroa (L) is embraced by her mother after being released from the Ilopango Women's Prison, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ESCOBAR

Salvadoran Maira Veronica Figueroa (R) is surrounded by the press after being released from the Ilopango Women's Prison, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ESCOBAR

Maira Veronica Figueroa, sentenced to 30 years in prison for abortion, on Tuesday regained her freedom after serving half her sentence and having the other half commuted by the Salvadoran government after a favorable ruling on the case issued by the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

Figueroa was sent to prison in 2003 at age 19 after being found guilty of aggravated homicide after she suffered an obstetric problem in a home where she was working as a maid, defense attorney Ana Martinez told EFE.