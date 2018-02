Teodora Vasquez (C), sentenced to 30 years in prison for abortion, hugs her mother after being released from jail, San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Teodora Vasquez, sentenced to 30 years in prison for abortion, after being released from jail, San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Teodora Vasquez (C), sentenced to 30 years in prison for abortion, hugs her parents after being released from jail, San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison sentence for aborting a baby she said was stillborn was released Thursday after spending 10 years in jail and seeing a series of appeals rejected.

The Supreme Court's decision to commute Teodora Vasquez's sentence came as a something of a surprise, as it was only two months ago that an appellate court upheld the penalty handed down in 2008.