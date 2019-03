Photograph taken on March 1, 2019, in San Salvador, el Salvador, where Maria sells a glass of goat milk for a dollar, a business that has helped her support her family. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A little past dawn, Alicia arrives in the Salvadoran capital with her 20 goats to sell full glasses of fresh milk to passersby for a dollar, an informal business that has helped her support her two children at home.

Before 6 am she has already traveled 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the municipality of San Luis Talpa to San Salvador in her old pick-up truck accompanied by her furry goats, her husband and two other assistants.