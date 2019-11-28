This year, for the first time, the bell-ringing Salvation Army volunteers who take to the streets across the United States during the Christmas season in pursuit of donations for the needy will be able to offer givers the option of making contributions via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"We've tried different ways of doing electronic transactions and this seems to be the best, most secure way," Captain Matt Madsen, divisional secretary for San Francisco and Men's Ministries Coordinator of the Salvation Army Golden State Division, told Efe.