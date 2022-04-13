Members of the Portela samba school on April 11, 2022, put the finishing touches on floats, costumes and other accessories to be used in Rio de Janeiro's big samba parade. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

While the religious faithful dust off statuettes of the Virgin Mary and crucifixes for the Holy Week processions, amid painting, soldering, sewing and sequins hundreds of highly creative people from the samba schools are putting the finishing touches on floats and costumes for the Rio de Janeiro Carnival parades, a huge show that, after being temporarily extinguished due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, will resurrect itself a few days after Easter at the city's Sambodrome.

Canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and postponed for two additional months this year - also due to the virus - the samba schools were anxious to put on their parades and once again entertain and excite their fans, this time from April 20-24.