People holding up their red scarfs attend the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

A traditional 'gaiteros' band (C) performs during the firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ

A traditional 'gaiteros' band (C) performs during the firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

A regional police officer patrols from a roof during the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

A slow exposure shows Basque musicians knows as 'gaiteros' playing opening songs for the crowd of revellers who pact the Town Hall Square as the eight-day Fiesta de San Fermin kicks off in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

People attend the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Fernandez

A view of hands as Basque musicians knows as 'gaiteros' play opening songs for the crowd of revellers who pact the Town Hall Square as the eight-day Fiesta de San Fermin kicks off in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

People attend the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ

People stand on balconies as they attend the firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

Musical deputy director of the Spanish band 'La Pamplonesa' Jesus Garisoain (2-R) and others pose as they take part in the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES / POOL

People attend the traditional firing of the 'chupinazo' that marks the beginning of the Festival of San Fermin 2019 at City Hall Square in Pamplona, Spain.

The firing of a rocket from the City Hall's balcony at midday signals the beginning of the event.