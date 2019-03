Iranians shop at a street market for the New Persian Year called Nowruz on New Year eve in Tehran, Iran, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A handout photo made available by the supreme leader office shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing the crowd inside the Imam Reza shrine, on the occasion of Persian New Year, in the city of Mashhad, north-eastern Iran, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

An Iranian woman walks past a wall painting symbolizing the New Persian Year called Nowruz on New Year eve in Tehran, Iran, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians rang in the year 1398 of the Persian calendar on Thursday with their belts tightened as United States sanctions bite into the traditionally gluttonous Nowruz festivities.

The country's leaders, who find themselves increasingly isolated by Washington's hawkish punitive financial measures, used the occasion to call upon the populations to plow on and become less dependent on the West.