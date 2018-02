A view of Bolivian artist Juma Espinoza's creation for a sand-sculpture exhibit on Montevideo's Pocitos Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Mexican artist Calixto Molina Navarrete created this sculpture for a sand-sculpture exhibit on Montevideo's Pocitos Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Children look at a sand sculpture created by colombian Manuel Campos on Montevideo's Pocitos Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The fifth edition of "Esculturas en la arena" (Sculptures in the Sand) came to a close on Tuesday after bringing together artists from across Latin America for the event's first staging in Montevideo.

The two-day exhibit featured works by 25 sculptors from countries including Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.