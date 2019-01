A man sits by the Nile river during a sandstorm in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptians wear masks as they walk during a sandstorm in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A view the sandstorm by the Nile river in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptians cover their faces as they walk during a sandstorm in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian cities Wednesday saw a massive sandstorm that blew through the North African country with a combination of cold weather, wind, high waves and rain, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Images released by epa showed Egyptians wearing masks to cover their faces so as not to breath in thick clouds of desert sand while street vendors and bus passengers hurried off the streets to avoid the weather.