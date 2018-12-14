An image taken with a slow shutter speed shows a diver dressed as Santa Claus swimming with marine animals inside an aquarium at the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a marine animal as children look on at the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A diver wearing a Santa Claus swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims with a Zebra shark during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Santa Claus swapped snow for the pool across Asia on Friday, diving with sea creatures in aquariums in Japan and the Philippines.

At Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, one diving Santa snuggled with zebra sharks and played with rays.