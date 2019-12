Armando, 58, every Christmas for the past seven years has dressed up as Santa Claus to collect presents for low-income children with his taxi "Rodolfo" in Villahermosa, Mexico, shown here on Dec. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jaime Avalos

Armando, 58, is the Santa Claus who every Christmas for the past seven years has plied the streets of Villahermosa, the capital of Mexico's southeastern Tabasco state in Rodolfo (his taxi) to receive letters from kids and distribute presents and smiles to them.

During his workday and while waiting at red lights in Villahermosa, the cheerful man outfitted in a red Santa suit and black boots, with a white beard and a resounding laugh, happily shouts to passersby "Feliz Navidad!" (Merry Christmas).