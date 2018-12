Participants dressed as Santa Clauses during the Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A man dressed as Santa Claus in a kayak during the Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 15, 2018. . EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Participants dressed as Santa Clauses during the Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Some 300 runners clad in festive gear braved freezing temperatures in the Belorussian capital Saturday to take part in the Santa Run.

Participants could choose between 5, 10 and 15-kilometer races in Minsk but the atmosphere appeared far from competitive; people instead enjoyed the festive atmosphere on the run up to Christmas Day.