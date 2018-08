Photograph provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Piñera as he visits the Metro Santiago facilities in Santiago, Chile, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Chilean President's Office

Santiago Metro on Monday presented the first trains built in the Andean nation during an event led by Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.

A total of 35 trains - each consisting of seven cars - will be added to the urban network's Line 2 and Line 5, and the Santiago Metro facilities will be able to produce one new train every month.