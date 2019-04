A model wearing a creation by Ponto Firme holds a sign reading "Luto" (Mourning) following the death of model Tales Cotta, who collapsed on April 27, 2019, while walking the runway during the 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Firefighters provide first aid to model Tales Cotta after he collapsed on April 27, 2019, while walking the runway during the 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Leco Viana

A firefighter provides first aid to model Tales Cotta (L) after he collapsed on April 27, 2019, while walking the runway during the 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Leco Viana

The 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week ended in controversy this weekend after organizers decided to continue the event despite the death of a male model who collapsed on the runway.

Tales Cotta, a 26-year-old model with the Base MGE agency, collapsed on the runway Saturday during the Ocksa brand's show as shocked members of the audience looked on.