Members of the samba school of the Colorado do Brás special group parade in celebration of the carnival at the Anhembí sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Members of the samba school of the Colorado do Brás special group parade in celebration of the carnival at the Anhembí sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Members of the samba school of the Imperio da Casa Verde special group parade in celebration of the carnival at the Anhembí sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Members of the samba school of the Imperio da Casa Verde special group parade in celebration of the carnival at the Anhembí sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

From an emotional tribute to Kenyan culture to the saga of an enslaved black warrior to a colorful exaltation of cinematic history, the inaugural day of Carnival celebrations in Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, offered up something for everyone.

The Colorado do Brás samba school opened the first night of parades in that extended into well through the early hours of Saturday morning at the city's Anhembi Sambadrome with a performance paying homage to the "warrior spirit" of the East African nation of Kenya, regaling spectators with a story of its history, from the years of slavery to freedom.