Flamenco dancers perform on stage during the show 'Shades' (Sombras) of the Spanish flamenco dancer Sara Baras at the New York City Center theater as head of the Flamenco Festival, in New York, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Spanish flamenco dancer Sara Baras presents her show 'Shades' (Sombras) at the New York City Center theater as head of the Flamenco Festival, in New York, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Spanish flamenco dancer Sara Baras presents her show 'Shades' (Sombras) at the New York City Center theater as head of the Flamenco Festival, in New York, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Spanish flamenco dancer Sara Baras presents her show 'Shades' (Sombras) at the New York City Center theater as head of the Flamenco Festival, in New York, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Flamenco dancer Sara Baras shook the walls of the New York City Center theater with her show "Sombras" (“Shadows”), which kicked off the 20th edition of the Flamenco Festival on Thursday.

Baras will perform for hundreds of people until Sunday in a show she defines as a "long farruca”, a dance that “transports” the spectator, the dancer told EFE in an interview.