They are not mutants and they don't live in the sewers of New York. They don't star in films or television series. However, the task of the taricaya turtles is a tough one - fully as ambitious and worthwhile as that of a superhero - namely, saving the Amazon.
As if that weren't enough, Podonecmis unifilis - the scientific name of this species - is also winning another noteworthy fight: recovering from its near-extinct status in the Nanay River region near Iquitos, in the heart of Peru's tropical jungle.