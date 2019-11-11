A newborn "taricaya" turtle explores its habitat on Nov. 9, 2019. Thousands of the turtles were released near Iquitos, Peru, to try and repopulate the species in in the Naray River region in Peru's Amazon zone. EFE-EPA/ Christian Ugarte

A newborn "taricaya" turtle swims in the Amazon River on Nov. 9, 2019, after being released near Iquitos, Peru, to try and repopulate the species in in the region. EFE-EPA/ Christian Ugarte

Save the Amazon, or at least try: the difficult mission of the taricayas

They are not mutants and they don't live in the sewers of New York. They don't star in films or television series. However, the task of the taricaya turtles is a tough one - fully as ambitious and worthwhile as that of a superhero - namely, saving the Amazon.

As if that weren't enough, Podonecmis unifilis - the scientific name of this species - is also winning another noteworthy fight: recovering from its near-extinct status in the Nanay River region near Iquitos, in the heart of Peru's tropical jungle.