A man watches fireworks shot over the Neva River during Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia,June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A frigate with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A frigate with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River under fireworks during the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Scarlet Sails frigate out in the White Night for end Russian school year

A frigate with scarlet sails floated Sunday down the Neva River in St Petersburg as the White Night sky glowed faintly and fireworks exploded along the shore for a traditional event that marks the end of the school year.

Graduation ceremonies and celebrations were held all over Russia this week as primary, secondary and military schools closed their doors and left students free for the summer.