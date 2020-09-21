A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson during the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US actress Zendaya Coleman poses on the red carpet during the 26th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Beverly Hills, California, USA, 14 October 2019 (reissued 20 September 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Jimmy Kimmel (C) hosting the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Jason Sudeikis hosting the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Eugene Levy accepting the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series award for Schitt's Creek during the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences shows Annie Murphy (L) winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Schitt's Creek and Daniel Levy during the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EMMY AWARDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Disinfection of envelopes in front of the cameras, live COVID-19 testing and messengers wearing decontamination suits to deliver awards -- the pandemic turned out to be the protagonist of the 72nd Emmy Awards celebrated virtually Sunday.

"Welcome to the Pandemmys," presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked from the nearly empty Staples Center at the beginning of a gala in which most of the guests joined from sofas at home, some alone, some with their family and others having parties in front of a webcam. EFE-EPA