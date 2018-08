Nine-year-old twins Ibrahim (L) and Bomma pose for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Five-year-old twins Sbonelo (L) and Bonliswe pose for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Eight-year-old triplets Simphiwe (L), Syamthende (C) and Sneliswa pose for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

12-year-old twins Ayanda (L) and Anele pose for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Mother of two sets of twins, Jabulise Mkhize (C) poses with her twins for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Five-year-old twins Syanda (L) and Andile Bhengu pose for a photograph during a celebration for the 21 twins at the Nqubane Primary School near, Durban, South Africa, 24 August 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A primary school on the eastern coast of South Africa has been celebrating its unusually high student population of twins, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

The Nqobane Primary School, located deep in the rural valleys of Mangangeni, about 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) west of Durban, has 21 sets of twins spread across every year group, ranging from Grades 1-7, or aged between 7-14 years.