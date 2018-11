The Marxuquera area in Palma de Gandia (Valencia) remained closed to traffic on Nov 15, 2018, after a 300 liters/m2 downpour was registered last night in neighboring areas. Valencia's southern region remains under red alert. EFE-.EPA/Natxo Francés

Image taken in Palma de Gandia (Comunitat Valenciana) Nov 15, 2018 shows a parent reacting after finding the CP Botànic Cabanilles school closed after last night's torrential rains that hit the region with up to 300 liters/m2 in localized areas. EFE-EPA/Natxo Francés

An intense downpour that struck eastern Spain early Thursday has forced the closure of schools and led to the deployment of firefighters in response to hundreds of flooded basements and vehicles being swept off roads in flash floods, according to Spain's meteorological agency AEMET.

Gandia city hall suspended all school classes in its municipality after AEMET issued a red alert warning for intense and persistent rainfall in the region.