Flasks containing snow as Alfred Wegener Institut scientists use a board helicopter from the German icebreaking research vessel Polarstern in efforts to collect snow samples from the Arctic, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/KAJETAN DEJA/ALFRED WEGENER INSTITUT

An aerial view of sea ice as Alfred Wegener Institut scientists (C) collect snow samples in the Arctic, Aug. 15, 2019.EPA-EFE HANDOUT/KAJETAN DEJA/ALFRED WEGENER INSTITUT

A team of German and Swiss scientists have detected the presence of microplastic particles in the snow of the Arctic and the Alps that seems to have been transported through the air to remote areas of the planet.

The study, carried out by the Alfred Wegener Institute, says these microplastic particles of less than five millimeters and whose presence have repeatedly been documented in seas and animals, have also reached snow.