A handout photo made available by Ecuador's National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio) shows a blue-throated star hummingbird at the Cerro de Arcos rock formation, in the province of El Oro, Ecuador, May 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/INABIO

Ecuador's National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio) announced the discovery of a new species of hummingbird, which is endemic to the moorlands of the provinces of El Oro and Loja, in the country's southwest, near the border with Peru.

Francisco Sornoza, a researcher at Inabio, discovered the bird last year while visiting the province of El Oro.