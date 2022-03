Fishery expert Alberto and an assistant hold a marine iguana on Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos, Ecuador on February 8, 2022. EFE/Daniela Brik

The Galapagos marine iguana, something of a miniature Godzilla due to its physical appearance and ability to dive up to 30 meters under the sea, has become the focus of a new study that aims to gather information about the lizard's health and gender.

Amblyrhynchus cristatus is a common site for tourists on the 13 islands that make up the Ecuadorian Galapagos Archipelago, where this unique marine species is endemic.