Scientists on the Ecuadorian archipelago of Galápagos are looking to reintroduce several species considered locally extinct on Floreana, one of its islands, in order to restore ecological networks and prevent the disappearance of other endemic animals.

The management of the Galápagos National Park (GNP) said Tuesday that it plans to introduce some varieties of finches, warlocks, the crake (an endemic bird), the lava gull, the barn owl, the Galápagos sparrowhawk as well as the mockingbird, snake and the giant tortoise of Floreana.