Pablo Jarrin, holder of a doctorate in biology and co-author of a study on the soil bacterial community of the area surrounding Ecuador's Sumaco volcano, is interviewed by Efe on 31 March 2022 in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Pablo Jarrin, holder of a doctorate in biology from Boston Universidad and co-author of a study on the soil bacterial community of the area surrounding Ecuador's Sumaco volcanco, is interviewed by Efe on 31 March 2022 in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/ Jose Jacome

A photo provided by Ecuador's Central University of Ecuador that shows the Sumaco volcano in the country's central region.EFE/Magdalena Diaz/Central University of Ecuador

A universe of life invisible to the naked eye lies in the soil surrounding Sumaco, a remote stratovolcano in Ecuador's Amazon region whose immense bacterial wealth is now being studied by an international group of scientists.

Though located just 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of Quito, little is known about that fire mountain due to the difficulty in accessing the site.